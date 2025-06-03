Current WWE champion "does not have the tools" to be a major star, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE has a lot of newer champions in the mix right now, with a few former NXT stars holding top belts on the main roster. Lyra Valkyria made her move to the main roster last year and has already achieved considerable success since moving to RAW.
She reached the finals of the Queen of the Ring last year and then went on to make history by becoming the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. The Irishwoman has held the title since winning it in January and is scheduled to defend it against Becky Lynch this Saturday at Money in the Bank.
Talking about the Women's Intercontinental Champion during the latest Legion of RAW episode on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo blasted Lyra Valkyria. He claimed that she "does not have the tools" to be a major star in the WWE and outlined what should be done to help her reach that level.
"If I was the producer, I would tell you by looking at this, she [Lyra] does not have the tools. She'll get the tools by pre-taping her [promos] till she gets better. Chris, remember, man, there are no house shows anymore. They're not getting reps. That is the only promo Lyra Valkyria is cutting all week. Imagine a baseball player like getting in a batting cage once a week. That's the problem, bro, that they can't cut these promos at house shows. They do it once a week, and it's not enough," Russo said. [From 54:33 onwards]
This isn't the first time that Russo has voiced his displeasure over Valkyria's promo skills, as he addressed the issue following last week's RAW as well. With the WWE Women's IC Title up for grabs this Saturday, fans could see it change hands for the very first time as Becky Lynch seems to be the favourite to win the match.
