Charlotte Flair reveals how it felt to get involved in the Sasha Banks-Bayley storyline

Sasha Banks has been teasing a breakup with Bayley for a while now.

Flair's promo on Banks certainly forced The Boss to think about her current standing.

Banks and Bayley

WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was recently on a conference call with several pro-wrestling outlets and opened up on a bunch of topics in regards to her career and current standing. The Queen shared her thoughts on getting involved in the storyline featuring Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

A few weeks ago, Flair made an appearance on SmackDown and was confronted by Banks and Bayley. Flair cut a promo berating The Boss, in what seemed like an attempt to create a rift between the duo. During the call, Flair stated that she enjoyed being the one to jump-start an angle between Banks and Bayley, which would possibly lead to a big match between the best friends somewhere down the line.

Charlotte Flair also told me how she enjoyed being able to contribute to Sasha Banks' & Bayley's ongoing story on SmackDown a few weeks back.



"To be able to poke the bear and kind of jump start their storyline, it only felt fitting for it to be me."



Good logic and storytelling. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 4, 2020

Charlotte Flair's promo belittling Sasha Banks certainly made The Boss think

Flair had some harsh words for Banks during her promo on SmackDown. She reminded Banks of her accomplishments, and asked her whether she is happy being in Bayley's corner, in spite of all her achievements.

You’re a 6-time women’s champion, a future Hall of Famer, the boss, the blueprint, and you’re telling me you’re content standing in Bayley’s corner, that you’re content being an afterthought?

Banks has been teasing a breakup with Bayley for a while now. She recently teased a SummerSlam match with Bayley in an Instagram post. Only time will tell if we will see these two best friends collide at The Biggest Party of the Summer.