"She’s absolutely killing it" - Charlotte Flair reveals the greatest Superstar in the WWE women’s division currently

Charlotte Flair has revealed that Sasha Banks is the current greatest in the WWE women's division. Flair said that she's loving what Banks is doing as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks both wrestled in NXT and had great matches on the Black and Yellow brand before making a mark on the main roster.

While speaking to ToppsDigiCast's WinterCon, Charlotte Flair was asked who is the greatest Superstar from the women's division. Flair said that it changes from time to time, and currently, it is Sasha Banks who is the "GOAT".

"I don’t know. Who is my GOAT for the women’s division? Well I would say each year, can they have a new GOAT? Right now, Sasha [Banks] has been the GOAT currently right now. From appearance to character work to matches, she’s absolutely killing it." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Sasha Banks on her rivalry and friendship with Charlotte Flair

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair in a Falls Count Anywhere match on RAW

In her recent appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Sasha Banks said that she is grateful to have come up against The Queen in the past in the WWE ring.

"The only thing I was competitive with was me and Charlotte. Real life. We were real-life friends and then it became a little competitive. I'm like, 'okay, I see your last name' and I'm going to raise it up. I'm going to build my own. I'm so thankful for Charlotte Flair because the first week that I went to FCW, I locked up with her. And I've never locked up with somebody like the way I locked up with her."

Banks said that she felt at that time that she and Charlotte could make "magic", thanks to their fantastic chemistry in the WWE ring.