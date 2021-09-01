Charlotte Flair reveals the special move she saves for big occasions

WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has revealed that she saves her top rope moonsault for special occasions.

Speaking to Steven Muelhausen of DAZN News, The Queen stated that she only uses the move in major matches because she wants to protect its importance. She then named the significant matches in which she has hit the moonsault.

"I've only done it a few times," said Flair. "I can tell you every single time I did it. One time on RAW when Sasha [Banks] and I were the main event, and she beat me for the first time for the RAW Women's Championship in LA. The next time I did it was Orlando at WrestleMania 33, [then] SummerSlam the year Becky [Lynch] turned on me and became The Man. Then I saved it for this one."

Charlotte Flair wanted to do the moonsault at WWE Money In The Bank 2021

Charlotte Flair in WWE

Flair then stated that she considered doing the move at WWE Money In The Bank in July because it was the company's first pay-per-view with the live fans back. But she decided against it so she could use the move at SummerSlam instead.

The Queen added that protecting the move gives it an element of surprise, and she admitted that she was a little nervous about hitting it at SummerSlam.

"I was like if I do it there, then I can't do it for SummerSlam because I knew that we were going to be at the new Allegiant Stadium and the size of SummerSlam this year," Flair continued. "There’s strength to do that. That's what makes it so special because I don't think anyone knew what was gonna happen when I went up there. So now it gives that element like, ‘What's she gonna do?’ I was a little nervous because I had new boots on."

Flair recently captured her 12th Women's championship at SummerSlam, where she defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in a triple threat match.

What do you think about Flair's comments? Sound off below.

