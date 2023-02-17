Charlotte Flair reveals saddening story behind losing her favorite WWE memorabilia

Charlotte Flair immediately got to the top of the women's division after returning to WWE SmackDown from her hiatus on the final SmackDown episode of 2022. Recently, The Queen recalled the time when the original Divas Championship was stolen from her.

Charlotte Flair has dominated the women's division across all three brands since making her debut with the company. She also retired the old Divas Championship and became the inaugural RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 32 by defeating Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

She recently won her 14th Women's Championship after defeating Ronda Rousey. Speaking on Les Anti-Pods de la lutte, The Queen shared a heartbreaking story where she recalled losing the original Divas Championship, which was her favorite WWE memorabilia:

"I was given the Divas title when I retired the Divas Championship at WrestleMania 32. So, I had the original title [Divas Championship] and from one apartment to another, to moving in with Manny, and moving into our townhome, I took it everywhere with me. It was the only piece of memorabilia that I held on to but it got stolen. So, if I had that today, that Divas Championship would have meant so much to me and it still had the Nikki Bella plaques on it. I had the plaque of her name and everything."

Unfortunately, Flair never found the title again but won several new ones in her illustrious career with the company.

Charlotte Flair ended Nikki Bella's reign as WWE Divas Champion

In 2015, Nikki Bella set a new record by becoming the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion. She went on to defeat several former champions, including Paige, Kaitly, and AJ Lee, and conquered the division.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks came to the main roster to start the Women's Revolution. The Queen immediately ascended to the top and began feuding with The Bella Twins for the title.

Charlotte Flair made history in Texas when she defeated Nikki Bella to win the WWE Divas Championship by ending Bella's reign at 305 days. She then later went on to feud with Becky Lynch, Paige, aka Saraya, and Sasha Banks and turned heel.

However, WWE retired the Divas title at WrestleMania 32 as Lita introduced a new championship, with The Queen becoming the inaugural champion. Charlotte will now defend her SmackDown Women's championship at The Show of Shows this year against The Eradicator, Rhea Ripley.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39? Sound off the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Les Anti-Pods de la lutte and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes