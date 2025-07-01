Charlotte Flair reveals if she’s using dating apps after divorce from WWE star Andrade

Charlotte Flair has created an iconic legacy in WWE and is undoubtedly one of the best at what she does inside the squared circle. The 39-year-old star has been a top superstar throughout her career. However, Flair’s dating life has seemingly been tumultuous. Recently, The Queen addressed whether she was using dating apps following her divorce.

Flair ended her third marriage with SmackDown Superstar Andrade after she filed for divorce last summer, two years after tying the knot.

Recently, Flair appeared on the Nikki and Brie Show, where they discussed everything from pro-wrestling to their personal lives.

At one point, Nikki Bella asked The Queen whether she had been using dating apps after her divorce, to which she revealed that she hadn't in nine years. Flair had used Raya in 2016, but wasn’t sure if her membership was still active. Additionally, the 39-year-old star also stated that she preferred meeting someone the old-fashioned way.

“No, I don’t either. I was on Raya for like three months, in like 2016. I don’t even know if I still have the membership. But I haven’t been on a dating app since my divorce was final. I’d rather meet the old-fashioned way,” she said. (H/T: Ringsids News)

When WWE champion took shots at Charlotte Flair and her failed marriages

Flair returned at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and, after winning the traditional Rumble bout, got a title shot against WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

However, things between the two got heated when they took personal shots at each other.

Stratton took a verbal jab at Flair’s history of failed marriages and mentioned her past divorces by saying she was “0-3.” The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner immediately hit back at her WrestleMania opponent by asking her why her real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

The bad blood between the two was internally resolved after their 'Mania bout, where Stratton managed to beat The Queen and retain her title.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Charlotte in the coming weeks.

