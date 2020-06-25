Charlotte Flair reveals when she will actually return to WWE following her surgery

Charlotte Flair was brutally attacked by Nia Jax on Monday Night RAW

Charlotte Flair is a former RAW, SmackDown and NXT Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair

There have been multiple reports suggesting that Charlotte Flair is set to take a sabbatical from WWE following the gruesome attack by Nia Jax on RAW. While WWE has mentioned that The Queen Charlotte Flair has suffered a shoulder injury after Jax's attack, that is merely for storyline purposes.

While the shoulder injury may be kayfabe, Charlotte Flair is set to take some time off from WWE in order to get surgery. Dave Meltzer of The Observer had stated that he is led to believe that Flair will be returning around SummerSlam although nothing is set.

I asked a couple of people, and nobody knows the timeframe, but she is definitely having surgery, and that's what the storyline was to explain her being gone. I think SummerSlam, it was sort of hinted to me.

When will Charlotte Flair return?

Charlotte Flair recently spoke to Sports Hiatus and spoke about when she plans to return to WWE after her sabbatical.

Yes, I'll only be gone for a few weeks," Charlotte confirmed. "They can still play things on the WWE Network [to keep fans thinking about me], but utilizing my social media will be most important while I'm gone... No one is going to miss me. They're still going to feel like I'm there is basically what I'm saying. I'm gone but I'm not really gone. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The 12-time Women's Champion has become one of the pillars of the women's division in WWE and the WWE fans will certainly miss her while she is gone.

However, with top stars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey out of action, this is the perfect time for WWE to focus on younger talent in the women's division.

Charlotte's father Ric Flair had recently hinted that The Queen will be working on a television series soon and that some fitness people also want to work with her.

I'm actually hoping that when she finishes her commitments up at SummerSlam or whenever it is – I have no idea when. I know she has a TV series looking at her and she's got fitness people wanting to do work with her