Charlotte Flair has lifted the lid on her WWE secret. The Queen was featured in Netflix's trailer for the upcoming docuseries WWE: Unreal, which gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the show.

The series, set for release on July 29, will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how WWE shows and storylines come together. The official trailer showcased superstars like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and CM Punk, among others.

Toward the end of the trailer, fans could see Charlotte Flair training in the ring as CM Punk hilariously asked her:

"Charlotte, you ever sh*t yourself in the ring?"

The 14-time Women's Champion had a response ready and revealed a secret of hers.

"No. If I did, I wouldn't tell you. I might have peed a little," Flair said. "Ok, alright, now we are talking," Punk replied. [1:51 - 1:59]

Punk's question to Charlotte Flair might surprise a few people, but The Second City Saint himself had an accident in the ring during his first WWE run. Punk faced Dean Ambrose on an episode of SmackDown in December 2013 and ended up soiling his pants.

The Best in the World tweeted, "Just sh*t my britches on SmackDown. Please RT," before deleting the post.

Charlotte Flair came up short at Evolution

Fans have seen Flair in a slightly changed persona over the last few weeks. The Queen teamed up with Alexa Bliss to turn her attention to the women's tag team division.

At Evolution, the pair, known as Allies of Convenience, attempted to win the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match involving The Kabuki Warriors, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and the champions Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez.

Despite a valiant effort by Flair and Bliss, The Judgment Day members ended up retaining the championship.

