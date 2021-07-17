Charlotte Flair dismisses claim about Ric Flair's role in her WWE success

Charlotte Flair does not believe she has ever been handed opportunities in WWE simply because her father is Ric Flair.

A 13-time WWE Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female superstar in the company’s history. She is only three title reigns away from matching John Cena and Ric Flair’s record tally of 16 World Championship victories.

In a recent interview with South Korean television station IB SPORTS, Charlotte Flair was asked about “getting spotlighted” in WWE due to her famous father. The RAW star responded by dismissing suggestions that Ric Flair is the reason she has been such a success in WWE.

“He didn’t pass the torch, I took it,” she said. “I think for anyone who underestimated me just made me better. It’s kind of like I’ve built an empire with the stones that people have thrown. Kind of like the more people are negative, the better I get. So yeah, turn it into a positive, right?”

Ric Flair told talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy last year that Charlotte Flair had already proven her status as one of the greatest of all time in 2016. He also gave his opinion that, based on skill level, she is WWE's female version of Randy Orton.

Charlotte Flair on defying her critics

In 2019, Charlotte Flair headlined WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair has received criticism throughout her career due to the number of title matches she has competed in.

The 35-year-old, who has performed on WWE’s main roster since 2015, has no problem with her critics voicing their opinions.

“It’s like the chip on my shoulder,” she added. “No matter what I do, people say this and that, and then it’s like use that as fuel, use that to tell stories, use that to get better, so I’ve turned that into a positive instead of a negative.”

Charlotte Flair will challenge Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday. Flair previously failed to win the title from Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash and WWE Hell in a Cell.

Please credit IB SPORTS and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Arvind Sriram