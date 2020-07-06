Charlotte Flair on Ric Flair not understanding she wanted to join WWE

Ric Flair was not quite ready when Charlotte Flair told him that she wanted to be in WWE.

Charlotte has since become one of the most important parts of WWE.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Charlotte Flair's father Ric Flair did not know she wanted to join WWE

Charlotte Flair has become the symbol of women's wrestling in WWE and has been one of the women to actually be the forefront of the women's division. WWE has depended on her quite a few times to be the one to take over, which has even led to resentment from the fans as she has been featured regularly on television for quite some time. Now, Charlotte Flair is out of action for some time in WWE and made an appearance on the debut episode of Sportsnet's Top Of Her Game series (h/t Wrestling Inc) alongside Stephanie McMahon. There she talked about how Ric Flair did not understand when she said that she wanted to be a part of the wrestling business.

Every time you try to forget who I am, I’ll be right there to remind you again pic.twitter.com/06tdIfvqpz — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 1, 2020

Charlotte Flair on Ric Flair's reaction to her wanting to join WWE

Earlier Stephanie McMahon had shared a story about how she had caught her father Vince McMahon by surprise when she said that she wanted to be involved in the family business as he had assumed only Shane would be interested. Apparently this was the same thing that Ric Flair thought and despite Ric Flair putting Charlotte Flair in sports, he had thought that his two sons would be involved in wrestling and WWE but not her.

Even Charlotte Flair had not known that she would want to be involved in wrestling, but the fact that her father, Ric Flair, had taught her from the very beginning that she could do everything that a man could, helped her to make progress and enjoy her time in WWE.

Find something you’re passionate about 💛 https://t.co/xcUROJv64d — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 2, 2020

"When Stephanie said her dad just assumed her brother, that was very much the same for me and my two brothers. My dad had me heavily in sports to where I just felt comfortable. And I didn't grow up, really, around the [pro wrestling] business. I always went to my dad's events, and I loved bringing my friends, and showing my dad off in his job because it was super cool. But I just didn't see myself in that light. And Stephanie saying she felt always comfortable around men, the one thing that my dad did teach or instill in me was there was nothing that I couldn't do athletically that a man [could]."