Charlotte Flair, Road Dogg, and Samantha Irvin all react to Zoey Stark's heartbreaking update after injury

Charlotte Flair, Road Dogg, and others have reacted to Zoey Stark's heartbreaking update and sent her messages. Earlier tonight, Stark broke her silence for the first time since she was injured on WWE RAW.
She attempted a dropkick but fell badly, and her knee twisted in a way that no knee should. With an MRI scheduled and more updates expected in the future, fans are waiting with bated breath to hear from her.
After the injury, she received many good wishes, as everyone came out to wish her well and a swift recovery. Stark was very appreciative of the love shown to her as well. However, she confirmed that it would be a long while before she could return to the ring. It seems that it's going to take quite some time. She did, however, promise that the comeback would be bigger than the setback had been.
Charlotte Flair sent her a message, showing her love.
"❤️❤️"
Samantha Irvin also sent her a message, letting her know of her support. She said that Stark was the best.
"The freakin best [heartemoji]."
Road Dogg also sent her a message, saying that Stark was going to be entirely rebuilt before she returned.
Charlotte Flair returned from a huge injury after more than a year herself earlier this year, and is very familiar with what it can take to return from such an injury.