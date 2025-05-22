  • home icon
  • Zoey Stark breaks her silence after devastating injury with heartbreaking update

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 22, 2025 00:25 GMT
The star has suffered an injury (Credit: WWE.com)
Zoey Stark suffered a horrifying injury on WWE RAW this week. She had not addressed it since. Now, she has finally spoken up and provided a heartbreaking update.

Going into RAW, Zoey Stark had the opportunity of a lifetime, as she was in the qualifying match for the Money in the Bank bout. She faced Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane to qualify for the Ladder Match. Unfortunately, when she went to hit Sane with a dropkick, she fell short and landed badly on her leg, bending her knee in a way that no knee should be bent. She screamed in pain, and the match had to be paused, as the doctor had to carry her to the back.

Fans and stars have all reacted to the injury, wishing Zoey Stark a swift recovery. At the moment, there's no word on when she will return. Now, though, she has provided an update.

Although she could not be specific, she said that what hurt her most was knowing she would not be able to perform for anyone for a while. She said that she loved doing what she did and was blessed, but the love and support meant a lot to her, too. Before signing off, she said that the comeback would be bigger than the setback.

"Wow the love and support means more to me than you'll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I'm blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys #StarkMarks," Zoey wrote on X.
Fans will have to stay tuned for more details about the star's injury or how long she will be out of action.

Edited by Angana Roy
