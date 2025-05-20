Natalya, Tommy Dreamer, Hurricane, and other WWE stars react after Rhea Ripley's match is paused due horrifying injury to a star

Several WWE stars have commented at the same time after Rhea Ripley's match on RAW had to be paused tonight following a horrifying injury to a major star. The star was left hurt and screaming in pain.

During RAW tonight, there was a qualifying match for the Money in the Bank Ladder match among the women. During the bout between Zoey Stark, Rhea Ripley, and Kairi Sane, Stark landed badly off a dropkick, blowing out her knee.

She was hurt and unable to move, screaming in pain as the doctors looked at her. The match paused with the medical personnel arriving to take the star to the back. The doctor eventually had to carry her after she was unable to walk.

Now, several WWE stars and veterans, including Hurricane, Natalya, B-Fab, and Tommy Dreamer, have contacted the star to let her know they are supporting her.

Natalya reacted and said that she loved Zoey Stark and was keeping her in her prayers.

"I love you @ZoeyStarkWWE and I’m keeping you in my prayers. 🙏"

B-Fab also sent her prayers.

"Prayers for @ZoeyStarkWWE 💔😔," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer and Hurricane also sent her their wishes.

"Prayers & positive vibes for@ZoeyStarkWWE I’m the biggest StarkMark #WWERaw," he wrote.

"No matter how much respect Pro Wrestling gets, it’ll never be enough. Every bump causes damage if even on a micro level. And some can be life altering. Get well soon @ZoeyStarkWWE . We all ❤️ ya!" said Hurricane.

The match continued with Rhea Ripley getting the win eventually.

We at Sportskeeda wish Zoey Stark a quick recovery.

