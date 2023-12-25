Charlotte Flair's injury could lead to 10-time WWE champion's return, feels Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff thinks that Charlotte Flair's injury could result in a former champion making her WWE return. The star in question would be Sasha Banks.

It's been over a year since Banks walked out of WWE along with her then tag team partner, Naomi. Since her departure from the company, Sasha has appeared at Wrestle Kingdom under the name Mercedes Mone. She wrestled a few matches before suffering an injury that took her out of action.

With her injury apparently healed up, rumors regarding Banks' future are starting to surface again. Since she is a free agent now, many fans predict that she will return to the WWE. Now, with Charlotte Flair out of action for several months, Eric Bischoff stated on his Strictly Business podcast that this presented an unique opportunity for Sasha Banks to make her return.

"I tend to look at things analytically, or I try, so if I'm Sasha Banks, here's what I'm excited about, or Mercedes Mone, either one. [I'm] equally as excited for both, because she's got a great relationship. She has an established market value. There's anticipation, she's obviously got a fan base," Bischoff said. "Oh, and Charlotte's down for a while. That creates, oh what's it called – opportunity. You've got all that over here [in WWE] on this side of the equation ... If either [Sasha Banks or Mercedes Mone], or both of them, decided they wanted to make a move to AEW currently, does that make any sense at all? I think not, but maybe I'm wrong."

He continued:

"She's gotten the leverage, and if Sasha Banks wants, [or] Mercedes wants to just go do her thing somewhere and ride it out at AEW until whatever happens, happens, be a part of a big resurgence perhaps, or be on the ship when it goes down, that would be a really bad choice. There's too much money on the table. She's too smart to make not smart decisions." [H/T Wrestle Inc.]

Bill Apter believes WWE will bring in Jade Cargill to replace Charlotte Flair on SmackDown

Ever since her signing with WWE, Jade Cargill has been the talk of the town. However, she hasn't appeared on television in recent weeks, and there has been no mention of her on air.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that Charlotte Flair's injury provides the perfect chance for Jade Cargill to move to SmackDown.

"Are they going to now need to hopefully bring the maybe-ready Jade Cargill into the SmackDown mix of the women's division? Now, because Charlotte's gone, and now they've got to come up with some new ideas. So, they've got to bring some new people in. So maybe this would be the entre to bring her [Jade] in after the Royal Rumble or whatever happens at the Rumble," Bill Apter said. [17:32 - 18:01]

With CM Punk making his return this year, it looks like nothing may be off the table for the WWE, and they may figure out a way to get Sasha Banks back.

