Charlotte Flair's return prompts insightful comment by WWE champion (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair's return to WWE may not have gone exactly as planned, but it has yielded a compelling storyline with Tiffany Stratton. More than that, Lyra Valkyria apparently has a lot of admiration for her.

Flair had gone through extensive recovery before making her way back to the ring earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. According to Lyra Valkyria, the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, this deserves its own accolade, considering the physical conditioning Charlotte had to go through.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Lyra stated:

"She [Charlotte Flair] is an icon and a legend... I know what it's like to [return]. The injury she had? The ACL injury, but look at the physical condition she is in now, ready for WrestleMania season you know. It's mental injury, but the best can really come through that." [From 05:07 onwards]

Last night at WrestleMania Night One, Charlotte Flair failed to defeat Tiffany Stratton. It remains to see what the future holds for The Queen.

The WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion also talked about Saraya's potential return

Rumors of Saraya potentially returning to WWE have been circulating in the pro wrestling community lately following her departure from AEW earlier this year. Lyra Valkyria also talked about it recently.

Speaking with Bill Apter in the same interview, she was asked if she had any knowledge of these rumors. Lyra replied:

"Ya ya, I always remember the moment she debuted on Monday Night RAW, winning the championship from AJ Lee. I watched that live, and, kinda just an iconic moment that really stands out at me as a fan. So like that's one of those moments that I will always remember and I hope that something I do does that for someone else down the line." [From 3:02 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Saraya and whether a return could be on the cards.

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

