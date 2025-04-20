Rumors of 3-time WWE champion returning prompts comment from Lyra Valkyria (Exclusive)

Rumblings of a former WWE champion returning to the company have been making the rounds recently. Lyra Valkyria also commented on these rumors, sharing her thoughts on the matter.

Ad

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (aka Paige), parted ways with AEW earlier this year. This, coupled with her comments about being open to a WWE return, have made many think that she will be joining Triple H's roster sometime in the future.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lyra Valkyria had the following to say about Saraya's potential return. On being asked about if she had heard the rumors, she said:

Ad

Trending

"Ya ya, I'll always remember the moment she debuted on Monday Night RAW, winning the championship from AJ Lee. I watched that live, and, kinda just an iconic moment that really stands out to me as a fan. So, like, that's one of those moments that I will always remember and I hope that something I do does that for someone else down the line." [3:02 onwards]

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

What exactly did the former WWE champion Saraya say?

While she was contracted to AEW, Saraya made it clear that she was very appreciative of all she had gained in her previous company.

Speaking about her experiences, Saraya stated that she still kept up with the storylines in the Stamford-based promotion. She also expressed her appreciation for her time in AEW, and further stated that a return to Triple H's roster was not entirely impossible.

Ad

"I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW," Saraya said.

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if Saraya will ever make a comeback down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More