Charlotte Flair's three divorces brought up by disrespectful WWE fan; she responds publicly

Charlotte Flair didn't hold back after a fan took a shot at her through a meme on X. With a sly response, The Queen clapped back at the fan in epic fashion.
Charlotte made a bold claim during her controversial SmackDown segment with Tiffany Stratton last week, stating that Tiffany's real-life boyfriend and fellow WWE Superstar, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs. It didn't take long for many fans to blast Flair on social media for going too far with her lines.
In a new post on X, Charlotte Flair teased clearing the air about her comment targeting Kaiser. In a twist, she took a jab at the Chicago fans in the closing line of her post. A fan shared a meme in response, also taking a shot at the former WWE Women's Champion. Here's how Flair responded:
Tiffany Stratton breaks silence on her segment with Charlotte Flair
The WWE Universe is excited to see Stratton vs. Flair at The Show of Shows, following their verbal back-and-forth last week. In a recent episode of The Babyfaces podcast, Tiffany Stratton opened up about the segment:
“I think being so new to this business, being so new as champion, I don’t think she really expected me to stand up to her. And I don’t think she expected me to, I guess, almost clap back. Look, all I have to say is it’s live TV. People want to see our match, and I think that we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. And now, I’m ready to put on the best women’s match ever, and I’m ready to go to war.” [H/T Cage Side Seats]
Charlotte Flair hasn't held a title belt in quite some time now. She would love to dethrone Stratton at 'Mania and leave the mega event with the WWE Women's Title over her shoulder.