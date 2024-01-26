Charlotte Flair's WWE replacement seemingly revealed

Charlotte Flair suffered three major knee injuries in her match against Asuka last year, as she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

The former Women's Champion is expected to be sidelined for much of 2024 after undergoing successful surgery. However, Flair has remained active on social media and shared a number of updates, hinting that she is healing faster than expected.

Despite the progress, Flair won't be seen on WWE TV for several months, meaning the company has to replace her. Ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, the promotion has updated the event's poster on their official site. Both Charlotte Flair and Seth Rollins have been removed from the graphic.

While Drew McIntyre has replaced Rollins, Nia Jax has taken The Queen's spot on the poster. Flair was a part of the SmackDown roster before being injured. Hence, Jax could leave RAW to join the blue brand if she wins the women's Royal Rumble match and challenges IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will likely see several brand crossovers, so it makes sense if Jax were to replace Flair. As part of a storyline, The Irresistible Force could even ask to be moved over to Nick Aldis' brand if she can't win the annual match and is looking for more competition.

Will Charlotte Flair be back in time for WWE SummerSlam 2024?

Charlotte Flair is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months following her recent surgery. Hence, she could return after SummerSlam 2024. That said, Ric Flair recently noted that her daughter would recover much faster than many fans expected.

Given the progress she has already made since undergoing surgery earlier this year, it's clear that she is ahead of the game. Flair could return in time for The Biggest Event of the Summer, shocking viewers worldwide.

The Queen will be disappointed after the injury is set to sideline her from this year's WrestleMania. If she can push through and return in time for SummerSlam, she can still make the year count.

