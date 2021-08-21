Multi-time Women's Champion says she always wanted to be like John Cena

11-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has revealed that she always wanted to be like John Cena because of his work ethic.

The Cenation Leader carried WWE throughout the majority of the PG-era as the face of the company. John Cena also found success outside of wrestling as a major Hollywood star. He is set to collide with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

During an interview with Colin Cowherd on The Herd, Charlotte Flair opened up about the influence John Cena had on her career and his upcoming match against The Tribal Chief at the Biggest Party Of The Summer.

"This match is bigger than just Cena vs. Roman," said Charlotte. "It's these two massive superstars and what they mean to our industry. When I first started, I always said I wanted to be the Cena of the company because no one works as hard as John Cena. He has a work ethic second to none."

"Then you have Roman, the new face of the company, he's been the face for a while, but he's come into his own and is a new character and you're seeing all these layers," she added. "He's saying, 'Yes, there are levels to this.' I don't necessarily find myself rooting for Roman or Cena, it's the spectacle of it. It's like SummerSlam has turned into a mini-WrestleMania and seeing these two superstars, and Cena has transcended WWE and Roman just go at it. I'm just here for the ride." (H/T Fightful)

Charlotte Flair on John Cena's star power

John Cena is often referred to by many fans and wrestling personalities as one of the greatest superstars to have ever come out of WWE. His star power is huge and his dedication to the business is unquestionable.

When asked if she knew that the 16-time world champion would become a massive star the first time she saw him, Charlotte stated:

"I don't necessarily remember the first time I saw him wrestle or notice he was a star, but when you see him speak on WWE television, you can't deny his love and passion and respect for this industry and what the fans mean to him. You can't fake that. When he talks, you believe every word he's saying. That, to me, is what drew me to him. He oozes what he's saying. Roman oozes confidence, but when Cena is talking, you eat every word up."

Charlotte Flair is set to take on Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H in a Triple Threat Match for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam on Saturday night.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Alan John