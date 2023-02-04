SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair had massive praise for Rhea Ripley in a backstage interview on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair defeated Sonya Deville in a SmackDown Women's title match tonight. Shortly after, she was interviewed backstage and shared her thoughts on her WrestleMania 39 opponent, The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

The Queen had nothing but good things to say about The Nightmare in the interview.

Check out her comments below:

“Rhea Ripley! I am happy she chose me. I’m proud of her for winning the Royal Rumble... especially going one to thirty. I definitely think we have unfinished business, but I also think that I might be her nightmare, right?” (0.56-1.10)

WWE @WWE Following her successful title defense against @SonyaDevilleWWE on #SmackDown @MsCharlotteWWE turns her attention to @RheaRipley_WWE and their upcoming matchup on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Following her successful title defense against @SonyaDevilleWWE on #SmackDown, @MsCharlotteWWE turns her attention to @RheaRipley_WWE and their upcoming matchup on the Grandest Stage of Them All. https://t.co/oC8peC7Gyu

What did fans have to say about Charlotte Flair's comments?

Fans flocked to the reply section of WWE's tweet to react to Flair's comments. Here's how they reacted:

Charlotte won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match and challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36. Many fans were upset with the outcome of the bout as they were expecting to see Charlotte put over the young star on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Flair and Ripley went on to battle on various occasions over the next year or so. The duo's story has finally come full circle as Ripley has challenged The Queen after winning the Royal Rumble match.

The two women are going to battle it out for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39. The Nightmare is hell-bent on defeating Charlotte at the mega event and exact revenge for what happened at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Rhea Ripley is 26 years old and has already accomplished enough to warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction in the distant future. She still has a long way to go and intends to win more championships down the line. A win over Flair at The Show of Shows would certainly establish Rhea Ripley as a legit top female WWE Superstar.

Who will come out victorious when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley lock horns at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you wish to use Charlotte's quotes in your article!

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 8053 votes