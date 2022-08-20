Charlotte Flair on why she was "scared to go to" Triple H in WWE

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has explained why she didn't go to Triple H to seek help and guidance in the early part of her career.

The Queen began her WWE career in the Triple H-run NXT brand in 2012, becoming the brand's women's champion. She then moved to the main roster in 2015 and is now regarded as one of the best in the women's division.

In her recent appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions show, host Stone Cold Steve Austin asked Charlotte Flair about Triple H's influence on her career. The Queen explained why she was nervous in her early years under The Game in NXT.

"I just wanted to make him proud. But, I also made sure, because of the relationship he had with the family, I never wanted... I was so scared to go to him, because I never wanted him to think that I expected something or expected more because of the relationship. I wish I had actually gone to him more about matches and character work and things like that, because if anyone understands what it's like, you know, the position he's been in. But, I just wanted to make him proud. That's his baby, I wanted to show that I could take care of his baby - NXT," said Charlotte Flair. [From 31:05 to 31:36]

Austin told Flair that she did a great job in NXT and wants her to be proud of the work she's done so far in the business.

Watch the preview of the show below:

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE NXT in 2020

Flair, after winning the women's Royal Rumble match in 2020, returned to NXT and confronted Rhea Ripley.

The Queen chose Ripley as her opponent for WrestleMania 36 and defeated the Australian star to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion.

That was the first instance where a Royal Rumble winner chose to face an NXT star at The Show of Shows.

