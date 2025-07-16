Charlotte Flair sends 2-word message to current WWE champion after RAW

  • home icon
By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 16, 2025 10:12 GMT
Charlotte Flair is a 14-time Women's World Champion [Image credits: WWE's and star's Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to send a two-word message to a popular current champion after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. It is none other than the new Women's World Champion, Naomi.

At Evolution 2025, Rhea Ripley locked horns with IYO SKY for the Women's World Title. The match unexpectedly ended in Naomi's favor after she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

On this week's WWE RAW, The Glow addressed the crowd after her massive win. She was then interrupted by Ripley and SKY. After a brief exchange of words between the three stars, Adam Pearce came out to announce that they will face each other in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Title at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

The real-life Bloodline member recently took to Instagram to reupload a Netflix post related to this week's red brand's show. Naomi highlighted that it was a repost and used the same caption of Roman Reigns' return as the streaming giants did in their post.

"Repost from @netflix •ROMAN REIGNS RETURNED ON RAW LAST NIGHT," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

This post caught Charlotte Flair's attention, and she left a comment on it. The Queen praised Naomi, seemingly stating that she was on a different level in her current run.

"Another level. 🔥," she commented.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Charlotte Flair&#039;s comment [Image credit: Naomi&#039;s Instagram handle]
Screenshot of Charlotte Flair's comment [Image credit: Naomi's Instagram handle]

Naomi wants to turn things around on WWE RAW

During the Evolution Recap show, Naomi said that she wanted to create "pure hell and havoc" on WWE RAW. The Glow added that she felt she was never successful on the red brand, and she wanted to change that.

"I’m where I need to be. Well, yeah, obviously, because I got to, you know what I’m saying. I’m about to create pure hell and havoc over there. I can’t wait. Because I always feel like RAW did me dirty. I ain’t never had no success over there on RAW. So, yeah, I want to turn that around. I got some stuff I need to go do over there," she said.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Naomi's world title reign.

