Naomi confirms brand switch following Evolution; shares new mindset

Naomi confirmed her brand switch following WWE Evolution and revealed a new mindset. The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank contract last night to become the new Women's World Champion.

Speaking on the Evolution Recap show with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, the champion confirmed that she would be switching to WWE RAW following the title victory. The 37-year-old added that she has not had much success on the red brand in the past and was looking to change that moving forward.

“I’m where I need to be. Well, yeah, obviously, because I got to, you know what I’m saying. I’m about to create pure hell and havoc over there. I can’t wait. Because I always feel like Raw did me dirty. I ain’t never had no success over there on Raw. So, yeah, I want to turn that around. I got some stuff I need to go do over there," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY battled for the Women's World Championship in the main event of Evolution 2025. Ripley connected with a Spanish Fly off the top rope, and Naomi took the opportunity to cash in her Money in the Bank contract. The veteran hit The Genius of the Sky with a Moonsault to capture the title.

Naomi mocks major WWE star following Evolution victory

Women's World Champion Naomi taunted IYO SKY after taking her title last night at Evolution.

SKY and Ripley had an instant classic at the PLE last night, but neither star emerged victorious. Following her successful Money in the Bank cash-in, the popular star took to social media to jokingly claim that she felt bad for IYO SKY after capturing the title from her.

"I feel bad for @Iyo_SkyWWE…SIKE ⚠️😂," she wrote.

Jade Cargill and Naomi have been in a rivalry since last year. Cargill defeated the veteran at Evolution in a grueling No Holds Barred match. The former AEW star also won the Queen of the Ring Tournament last month and will be challenging for a title at WWE SummerSlam.

