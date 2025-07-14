  • home icon
  • "I feel bad" - Naomi mocks top star following shocking twist at Evolution 2025

"I feel bad" - Naomi mocks top star following shocking twist at Evolution 2025

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 14, 2025 11:56 GMT
The new Women
The new Women's World Champion Naomi (Photo credit: wwe.com)

Naomi stunned the WWE Universe at Evolution 2025 when she interfered in the main event between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY and successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. The Glow beat The Genius of the SKY to become the new Women's World Champion.

Since Naomi is a SmackDown Superstar, fans expected her to go after Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. However, in a shocking moment, she targeted SKY and walked out of Atlanta with RAW's top title.

On X, the Women's World Champion sent a message to IYO SKY, mocking her after her loss at Evolution.

"I feel bad for IYO SKY…SIKE," Naomi wrote on X, along with a face with tears of joy emoji.
The Glow will be on RAW tonight, and it should be safe to say that both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will confront her ahead of the next WWE Premium Live Event, SummerSlam.

Naomi opened up about becoming Women's World Champion

In Atlanta, the Anoa'i family member captured a WWE World Title for the first time since 2018 and addressed the media afterwards. She reflected on her return to the company in 2024 after a two-year absence.

On the Evolution Post Show, The Glow said her successful MITB cash-in 'solidified' her WWE comeback.

"It’s everything. Me returning, I wanted to be better, do better, become better. And I think this solidifies that and proves that (...) I learned so much about myself, about the business, about confidence, and honestly, about just continuing to keep going. You never know what can happen in this business." [H/T: SEScoops]

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE creative has for the 37-year-old now that her feud with Jade Cargill is over and she will move to RAW as the Women's World Champion. Going by the positve response to her title win, The Glow will likely receive a huge push on the red brand.

