Jade Cargill has been wearing the same undies since Monday, says former WWE champion

Jade Cargill will be in action at WWE Evolution 2025. She will face Naomi, who took a hilarious dig at her arch-rival on social media.

Cargill and Naomi have been feuding since the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, when the former returned to WWE TV after several months and attacked her former ally. The 37-year-old was later revealed as the mystery attacker who took The Storm out of action and left her bruised on top of a car hood in late 2024.

On X, Naomi reacted to Cargill's latest photos on social media by claiming that she had been wearing the same set of underwear since Monday.

"She had them same undies on since Monday hahhahahahahhahahahha," wrote Naomi.

Check out Naomi's post on X.

Naomi and Cargill had a match at WrestleMania 41. The Storm emerged victorious in her first-ever singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, beating the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Teddy Long explains the problem with Jade Cargill's matches

Teddy Long commented on Jade Cargill's in-ring problems, stating that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion hasn't learned to relax in the ring.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran had this to say about The Storm:

"She hasn't learnt how to relax yet. That's her problem. You know what I mean. And Dutch, I don't know if you agree with that, but that's what I see."

Jade Cargill won the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament by defeating Asuka in the final. With the win, she earned a shot at the WWE Women's Championship and is expected to challenge the winner of Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus from Evolution 2025, unless the title changes hands somewhere between Evolution and SummerSlam 2025.

The 33-year-old has the opportunity to win her first singles championship in WWE. She is a former AEW TBS Champion and is no stranger to holding a singles title.

