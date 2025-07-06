Jade Cargill's "problem" explained; WWE Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts after Night of Champions (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill became the Queen of the Ring at WWE Night of Champions, much to the delight of fans. However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes there is still a problem with her that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.
The Storm faced Asuka at Night of Champions, coming out on top after a tough match. While the bout was fun to watch, Teddy Long thinks that Cargill's lack of experience in the ring was still evident in her hesitation to perform some of her moves. He believes this could cause problems down the line if not worked on.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer said that Jade Cargill needed to make her moves look effortless.
"She hasn't learnt how to relax yet. That's her problem. You know what I mean. And Dutch, I don't know if you agree with that, but that's what I see." [2:55 onwards]
You can check out the full comments below:
The WWE star has big plans for SummerSlam
Jade Cargill isn't short on confidence, especially after her declaration upon becoming the Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with a bold message, declaring her plans for SummerSlam. She said that there was a shift in the atmosphere.
"Y’all feel that shift? That’s the throne being claimed. SummerSlam, I’m coming. ⚡️👑🌪️ YOUR 2025 QUEEN OF THE RING. BLESSED!" she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:
With Jade now seemingly on the fast track to reaching the top of the totem pole in WWE, it remains to be seen what she plans to do next to cement her legacy.
