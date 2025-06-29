Jade Cargill makes massive WWE SummerSlam declaration following Queen of the Ring victory

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to social media to send a message related to the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, scheduled for August 2 and 3. The Storm is the new Queen of the Ring.
At Night of Champions, Jade Cargill locked horns with Asuka in the Queen of the Ring Tournament final. The two stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle. Despite The Empress of Tomorrow's incredible experience in the WWE ring, Cargill ultimately emerged victorious, becoming the new Queen of the Ring. She will now get a chance to challenge for gold at SummerSlam.
Following the show, The Storm recently took to Instagram to send a bold message ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer. Cargill asked fans if they felt the "shift" of her claiming the throne in WWE, before highlighting that her next stop was SummerSlam 2025.
"Y’all feel that shift? That’s the throne being claimed. SummerSlam, I’m coming. ⚡️👑🌪️ YOUR 2025 QUEEN OF THE RING. BLESSED!" she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:
Jade Cargill thanked Asuka after WWE Night of Champions
After her clash with Asuka at Night of Champions, Jade Cargill took to X/Twitter to thank the legend for their dream match. The Storm also wrote that she was thankful for the bout with The Empress of Tomorrow and teased that there was "more to come."
"Thank you to @WWEAsuka for one of my dream matches. I’m so thankful to have had a match with you. 🤍 it meant more than anyone would know. More to come," she wrote.
Check out her post below:
Jade Cargill has a big target on her back from Naomi, as the latter currently holds the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. If Cargill ends up winning the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, then The Glow could cash in on her former friend.
However, during a recent interview on RAW Recap, The Storm suggested that the real-life Bloodline member would have a failed cash-in if she tried it on her.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cargill's future.
