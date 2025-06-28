Jade Cargill breaks silence after botching Night of Champions finish; sends honest message to Asuka

Jade Cargill has done it. The WWE star's mission at Night of Champions 2025 was a success. She is the Queen of the Ring.
The Storm won the tournament after defeating Asuka in the finals of QOTR in Saudi Arabia. The two had a competitive match at Night of Champions, but it ended in slight controversy following a botch right at the finish. Cargill countered the Empress Impact and hit Jaded before things went wrong.
As the former AEW star was pinning Asuka, she fell on her back and accidentally caused her opponent's shoulders to come up. Despite this, the referee counted to three. Unfortunate ending aside, this was a huge moment for Jade Cargill.
She directed her post since winning towards The Empress of Tomorrow, thanking her for the match. The 2025 Queen of the Ring stated that it meant more than anyone would know:
"Thank you to @WWEAsuka for one of my dream matches. I’m so thankful to have had a match with you. 🤍 it meant more than anyone would know. more to come," she wrote.
It's fortunate to see that Jade Cargill has put the botched ending behind her. As a result of her win at Night of Champions, she is now set to challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Tiffany Stratton currently holds the title, but Cargill's rival Naomi could easily take it from her via Money in the Bank cash-in.
