Naomi will fail her Money in the Bank cash-in if one major thing happens, believes WWE SmackDown star

A popular WWE SmackDown star believes Naomi will fail her Money in the Bank cash-in if one major thing happens after Night of Champions. It is none other than Jade Cargill.

Naomi and Jade Cargill have been in a heated feud since Elimination Chamber 2025. The two former friends have already faced each other in a singles match once at WrestleMania 41, where Cargill emerged victorious. Many believed their rivalry would end at The Show of Shows, but much to everyone's surprise, the two women have continued to go after each other week in and week out on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

The Glow currently holds the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase. Meanwhile, Cargill is all set to compete in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament against Asuka. If The Storm emerges victorious at Night of Champions, she will get a chance at winning the world title, and if that ends up happening, she will have a target on her back from Naomi.

During a recent edition of RAW Recap, host Megan Morant highlighted The Glow's threat to Jade Cargill and asked if she had thought about it. Cargill took a shot at Naomi, comparing her to a cartoon character, Speedy Gonzales, who is known for running fast.

The former TBS Champion added that her former friend should be afraid of her. Cargill also said that she believed The Glow would fail to cash in if she ever attempted it on her after her potential world title win.

"You ask me, she's Speedy Gonzales. So, you tell me what I should be afraid of? If anything, she should be afraid of me. She always sneak attacks me. That's what she's great at. She's a specialist in that. I think that she's great; she's great at running. So, should I be worried? No, I'm not worried about anything. This is what I do. I'm gonna go out there and deliver, and, umm, I wish her the best. It sounds like a failed cash-in to me," she said. [33:42 - 34:09]

Jade Cargill has set her eyes on winning WWE gold

After qualifying for the final of the WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament, Jade Cargill took to Instagram to post several photos from RAW. In her post's caption, The Storm revealed that her eyes were set on winning WWE gold.

"You feel that? That’s me shifting the atmosphere. ⚡️ Next stop. Gold," Cargill wrote.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Jade Cargill and Asuka in the Queen of the Ring Tournament final at WWE Night of Champions.

