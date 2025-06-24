Jade Cargill reveals her next major goal in WWE after advancing to the Queen of the Ring final 

Jade Cargill has advanced to the final of the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament. She will face Asuka this Saturday at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Cargill defeated Roxanne Perez on this week's Monday Night RAW to advance to the final. Post-match, she was confronted by Asuka, who defeated Alexa Bliss in the first semi-final, which took place on last week's SmackDown.

On Instagram, Cargill sent a bold message, revealing that she has her sights on the gold. The winner of the Queen of the Ring Tournament will get a title shot at SummerSlam 2025.

"You feel that? That’s me shifting the atmosphere. ⚡️ Next stop. Gold," wrote Cargill.

Trending

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Check out Cargill's post on Instagram:

Vince Russo questioned WWE's booking of Jade Cargill in her match against Roxanne Perez

Vince Russo believes Jade Cargill should've been booked as a beast in her match against Roxanne Perez. Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer also compared the Cargill vs. Perez match to a potential Teri Runnels vs. Chyna scenario.

"She would definitely be booked as a beast. I mean, Jade Cargill going like that with Roxanne Perez would have been like Teri Runnels giving Chyna a run for her money. It just would have never happened," Russo said.

Since signing with the WWE in 2023, Cargill hasn't held a singles championship. However, that could change in 2025, with her potentially winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

The 33-year-old is signed to SmackDown, so there are chances of her challenging for the WWE Women's Championship currently held by Tiffany Stratton. However, Stratton could very well lose the title to former champion Nia Jax when they collide in a Last Woman Standing Match on this week's episode of the blue brand in Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!