Jade Cargill reveals her next major goal in WWE after advancing to the Queen of the Ring final 

Jade Cargill has advanced to the final of the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament. She will face Asuka this Saturday at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.
Cargill defeated Roxanne Perez on this week's Monday Night RAW to advance to the final. Post-match, she was confronted by Asuka, who defeated Alexa Bliss in the first semi-final, which took place on last week's SmackDown.
On Instagram, Cargill sent a bold message, revealing that she has her sights on the gold. The winner of the Queen of the Ring Tournament will get a title shot at SummerSlam 2025.
"You feel that? That’s me shifting the atmosphere. ⚡️ Next stop. Gold," wrote Cargill.
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
Check out Cargill's post on Instagram:
Vince Russo questioned WWE's booking of Jade Cargill in her match against Roxanne Perez
Vince Russo believes Jade Cargill should've been booked as a beast in her match against Roxanne Perez. Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer also compared the Cargill vs. Perez match to a potential Teri Runnels vs. Chyna scenario.
"She would definitely be booked as a beast. I mean, Jade Cargill going like that with Roxanne Perez would have been like Teri Runnels giving Chyna a run for her money. It just would have never happened," Russo said.
Since signing with the WWE in 2023, Cargill hasn't held a singles championship. However, that could change in 2025, with her potentially winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament.
The 33-year-old is signed to SmackDown, so there are chances of her challenging for the WWE Women's Championship currently held by Tiffany Stratton. However, Stratton could very well lose the title to former champion Nia Jax when they collide in a Last Woman Standing Match on this week's episode of the blue brand in Saudi Arabia.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!