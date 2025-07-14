Triple H breaks silence after IYO SKY drops WWE Women's World Championship

WWE brought back Evolution after seven years, and it didn't disappoint anyone. The shocking title change in the main event of the show sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

Triple H has now shared his reaction after the title changed hands and sent a message to the newly-crowned champion.

Rhea Ripley's plan to recapture the Women's World Championship from IYO SKY went up in flames tonight. Mami once again failed to score a victory over her long-time rival.

However, things didn't go in the Genius of the Sky's favor either, as Naomi hogged the spotlight at the last moment.

Just as the two women were down and out, Naomi seized the opportunity and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to make it a Triple Threat match in the main event.

The real-life Bloodline member wasted no time clobbering SKY with the briefcase and sending Ripley crashing into the ring post to sneak a win. With that, IYO SKY's reign as WWE Women's World Champion ended abruptly at 132 days.

After the show, Triple H took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share the following message:

"She threw caution aside…#AndNew," Triple H wrote.

Ad

Despite neither woman walking out with the title, SKY and Ripley shared an emotional moment in the middle of the ring to close the show on a positive note.

