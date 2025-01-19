  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Charlotte Flair sends 3-word message after WWE teases major return

Charlotte Flair sends 3-word message after WWE teases major return

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jan 19, 2025 08:46 GMT
Charlotte Flair is a former SmackDown Women
Charlotte Flair is a former SmackDown Women's Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to send a three-word message after the Stamford-based promotion teased her major return. The Queen has been absent from television since December 2023.

Flair last competed inside the squared circle on the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown, where she locked horns with Asuka. However, during the bout, The Queen unfortunately suffered multiple injuries, including a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Since then, she has not been seen on WWE TV.

On this week's episode of the blue brand, WWE teased Charlotte Flair's major return as they showed a vignette of her on the show. Following this tease, the former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to her Instagram stories to upload a clip of her training in the ring at the Flatbacks Training School. In her post, The Queen also sent a three-word motivational message.

also-read-trending Trending
"HUSTLE INSPIRES HUSTLE," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram Story below:

Chris Van Vliet believes either Charlotte Flair or another absent WWE star could win the Women's Royal Rumble 2025

Similar to Charlotte Flair, another big-name WWE star is currently absent from television. It is none other than Becky Lynch. Although The Man is not injured, she has not been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since May 2024.

During an edition of AskCVV on his INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet said that he would either pick Flair or Lynch to return to television and win the Women's Royal Rumble 2025.

"On the women's side, interesting, because the two women I'm going to pick; we haven't seen [them] in a while. I think the two obvious picks on the women's side are Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch," Van Vliet said.

Charlotte Flair has been heavily rumored to return at the Royal Rumble 2025. Many people want The Queen to win the Women's Rumble and go on to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Flair's future.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी