Charlotte Flair sends 3-word message after WWE teases major return

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to send a three-word message after the Stamford-based promotion teased her major return. The Queen has been absent from television since December 2023.

Flair last competed inside the squared circle on the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown, where she locked horns with Asuka. However, during the bout, The Queen unfortunately suffered multiple injuries, including a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Since then, she has not been seen on WWE TV.

On this week's episode of the blue brand, WWE teased Charlotte Flair's major return as they showed a vignette of her on the show. Following this tease, the former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to her Instagram stories to upload a clip of her training in the ring at the Flatbacks Training School. In her post, The Queen also sent a three-word motivational message.

"HUSTLE INSPIRES HUSTLE," she wrote.

Chris Van Vliet believes either Charlotte Flair or another absent WWE star could win the Women's Royal Rumble 2025

Similar to Charlotte Flair, another big-name WWE star is currently absent from television. It is none other than Becky Lynch. Although The Man is not injured, she has not been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since May 2024.

During an edition of AskCVV on his INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet said that he would either pick Flair or Lynch to return to television and win the Women's Royal Rumble 2025.

"On the women's side, interesting, because the two women I'm going to pick; we haven't seen [them] in a while. I think the two obvious picks on the women's side are Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch," Van Vliet said.

Charlotte Flair has been heavily rumored to return at the Royal Rumble 2025. Many people want The Queen to win the Women's Rumble and go on to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Flair's future.

