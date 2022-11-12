Charlotte Flair sends apology to WWE fans after missing out on making an appearance

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to apologize to WWE fans for missing this weekend's official signing. This was a sweet gesture by the star as she took the time to express her regret for not spending time with the fans.

The Queen was set for a public appearance signing at the Big Event in New York, announced by the official autograph partners of WWE, Fiterman Sports. Along with Flair, WWE fans have the privilege to meet and greet RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

However, Flair sent out a tweet before the event informing fans that she won't be able to attend the signing. Here's what she said:

"Hey guys! I was so excited to see everyone this weekend at the @bigeventny with @FitermanSports, but I am not able to make the signing. I promise I'll see you soon. I miss all of you; ps you can go say hi to my hubby."

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE

I promise I’ll see you soon I miss all of you 🫶🏻



ps you can go say hi to my hubby Hey guys! I was so excited to see everyone this weekend at the @bigeventny with @FitermanSports , but I am not able to make the signing.I promise I’ll see you soonI miss all of you 🫶🏻ps you can go say hi to my hubby Hey guys! I was so excited to see everyone this weekend at the @bigeventny with @FitermanSports, but I am not able to make the signing.I promise I’ll see you soon ❤️ I miss all of you 🫶🏻ps you can go say hi to my hubby 😉

According to The Queen's Twitter post, she promised to meet the fans soon and missed the WWE Universe. Meanwhile, she suggested that fans show love and support to her husband and AEW star, Andrade El Idolo.

Why is Charlotte Flair absent from WWE television?

A few months ago, Flair lost her SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania Backlash to Ronda Rousey in a brutal 'I Quit' match. Not only that, but The Queen also suffered a radius fracture because of Rousey's armbar.

However, reports suggested that Charlotte Flair's injury was part of a storyline to write her off TV temporarily. While the reasons have not been confirmed, Flair took some time off WWE television to tie the knot with Andrade El Idolo this summer.

After a hiatus, the former SmackDown Women's Champion will potentially have a new rivalry or reignite the old one against Rousey.

Do you think Charlotte Flair would come back and dethrone Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes