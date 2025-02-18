  • home icon
Charlotte Flair sends a bold three-word message days after challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 18, 2025 19:58 GMT
Charlotte Flair has challenged Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Charlotte Flair has challenged Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair sent a three-word message days after challenging Tiffany Stratton for WrestleMania 41. The Queen will have the opportunity to win the WWE Women's Championship.

Flair returned at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and teased challenging Rhea Ripley and Giulia. Last week on SmackDown, Flair chose Stratton after she successfully defended the title against Nia Jax.

On X, Flair sent a three-word message after setting up a huge first-time-ever match between her and Stratton. The Queen is a former multi-time Women's Champion.

"Proceed with caution," wrote Stratton.
Check out Stratton's post:

Sam Roberts believes Tiffany Stratton has turned babyface for the first time in her WWE career

Sam Roberts believes Tiffany Stratton's face turn was cemented on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Trish Stratus saved Stratton after Nia Jax and Candice LeRae ambushed her.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said:

"Trish Stratus saving Tiffany Stratton cements Tiffany Stratton as a babyface. As if you didn't know already, she's already in a match with Nia Jax, but she hasn't been acting like a babyface. I never understood why Tiffany Stratton after winning the title wouldn't immediately act like a babyface. We've all wanted her to win the title. She beat Nia Jax for it. Like, this is what we wanted, let's just all cheer for it."
Stratton successfully defended the Women's Championship against Jax in a match that ended via No Contest after interference from LeRae. This led to Stratus saving Stratton, but the Hall of Famer was also laid out by the heels. The two teams will cross paths in a huge tag team match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Flair made her way to the ring and challenged Stratton after Jax and LeRae took out the champion.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
