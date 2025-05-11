Charlotte Flair sends emotional 3-word message to released star after quitting WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair walked out on this week's WWE SmackDown after vowing to never return if fans continued to boo her. While her future on the blue brand is up in the air, The Queen recently sent a heartfelt message to released WWE star Isla Dawn.

The Queen made her first on-screen appearance since failing to win the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. Flair warned fans during her promo that if they continued to rain down boos on her, she would leave. When the crowd didn't stop, she threw the mic and walked out in frustration.

This quickly gave way to rumors about her future on the blue brand. While fans continued to speculate, Charlotte Flair remained active on her social media platforms. Isla Dawn, who was shown the door by WWE in February this year, commented on one of Flair's Instagram posts. The 39-year-old responded to Dawn's message and wrote that she missed her. Check out her comment below.

"Miss you mama," wrote Charlotte.

Isla Dawn is a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion who was released in February 2025.

What's next for Charlotte Flair in WWE?

Before she walked out on SmackDown, The Queen did make it clear that she intended to go after Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship again. Apart from that, when Flair was walking out, she was confronted by Jade Cargill.

This isn't the first time the two performers have come face to face, as the global juggernaut has hinted at a feud between them in the past. The company seems to have already set up two marquee matches for Charlotte Flair, and it's safe to say her SmackDown exit could be a short-lived angle.

For now, Cargill has become the number one contender for Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Title after defeating Nia Jax on SmackDown. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Charlotte make her presence felt when Cargill and Stratton have their match.

