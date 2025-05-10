Charlotte Flair sends a six-word message after quitting WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair shocked the world on Friday Night SmackDown, as she walked out and claimed she would never come back.

The Queen had made her first WWE appearance since losing to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 and was set to map out her journey back to the Women's Championship. As the fans kept on booing her, Flair got more and more incensed. She ended up leaving the ring, seemingly quitting SmackDown on the spot.

Even Nick Aldis was furious at what happened. Neither this nor a confrontation with Jade Cargill has stopped Charlotte from sending a message to her followers on Instagram. After walking out mid-promo on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair posted a clip of her walking backstage with the following message:

"Do I have your attention yet? 😉," wrote Charlotte Flair.

It must be said that while she may have quit, it doesn't look like The Queen will be absent for long. As she was about to leave for the airport, Alexa Bliss confronted her and said, "Let's chat."

Charlotte is currently more out than in, but things could change soon. This is especially interesting, as Bliss herself returned to WWE on SmackDown. She hadn't appeared since Elimination Chamber at the start of March. It remains to be seen what will happen between her and Flair. The future looks bright.

