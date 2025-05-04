Charlotte Flair sends emotional goodbye message after 33-year-old star confirms WWE departure

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair had a heartfelt message for a popular star after her departure from the company was confirmed. WWE reportedly notified Shotzi that her contract won't be renewed upon expiration.
Shotzi has been moved to the WWE website's alumni section. The star was also reportedly told that her deal wouldn't be renewed. Shotzi's departure didn't sit well with many fans on Wrestling X.
Shotzi's real-life friend and fellow wrestler Charlotte Flair took to her official X handle and sent an emotional message to her following her exit. Here's what she wrote:
"💚 🫂 @ShotziWWE thank you for those months on SmackDown 💫 & long talks…"
Charlotte Flair on what she wants to represent as a WWE Superstar
In 2017, The Queen sat down for an interview with RTE. She discussed a variety of topics, including what she wants to represent as a top professional wrestler. Here's what she said:
"This wasn’t a journey I thought I’d ever take. To know how far I’ve come as a person and an entertainer and a businesswoman, I just hope I represent independence and intelligence and athleticism–everything that a woman should want to be. That is a message I hope to send and that I know all the other women hope to send: that no matter what your job is or what you want to achieve in life, anything you set your mind to, you can do.” [H/T: EWrestling]
Shotzi is one of the most talented stars in the women's division, and her imminent exit certainly won't mark the end of her wrestling career. Her ardent fans would love to see her make it big outside the WWE umbrella in the near future. Meanwhile, Flair will aim to regain momentum after losing to Tiffany Stratton in a Women's Title match at WrestleMania 41.