Charlotte Flair sends a four-word message to former champion who walked out of WWE 

Charlotte Flair recently shared a heartfelt reply to former WWE star Trinity Fatu's Twitter post, where she can be spotted with her husband, Jimmy Uso.

Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) had over a decade-long stint with the global juggernaut from 2009-2022. On May 16th, 2022, episode of RAW, she and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) walked out of WWE due to creative disagreements with Vince McMahon. Soon, the two were also stripped of their Women's Tag Team Championships.

Despite rumors they could return, both performers eventually left the company. While Trinity Fatu joined IMPACT Wrestling, where she's thriving in the Knockouts division, Moné signed with NJPW.

A while back, Trinity shared a bunch of pictures with her husband, Jimmy Uso, and wrote an adorable caption.

Among the several replies in the comments section of the post, the most notable one was from Trinity's former colleague Charlotte Flair.

"My heart strings woman," tweeted Flair

Trinity Fatu is fond of her match against Charlotte Flair from WWE SmackDown

In an interview with WrestleZone, Trinity Fatu was asked about some of her favorite matches from her illustrious career.

The 35-year-old mentioned that her bout with Charlotte Flair, where she challenged her for the SmackDown Women's Championship in February 2022, was among her favorites.

"I feel like I don't really have that many matches to [pick from], so I'm kinda on that journey to just create good matches," Trinity explained. "Me and Charlotte's championship match on 'SmackDown' I think it was last year. That was one of my favorite matches."

Charlotte Flair returned after a two-month hiatus at this week's episode of SmackDown, where she laid down a challenge to Asuka for the WWE Women's Title.

