  • Charlotte Flair sends a heartbroken message after Hulk Hogan passes away

Charlotte Flair sends a heartbroken message after Hulk Hogan passes away

By Vivek Sharma
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:51 GMT
Charlotte Flair and Hulk Hogan

Charlotte Flair penned an emotional message following the unfortunate demise of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster recently passed away at the age of 71.

Hogan was allegedly dealing with multiple health issues for the last several months. TMZ recently reported that the legend died of a cardiac arrest. Shortly after, WWE also released an official statement, paying their condolences to the Hulkster's family and tribute to the late star.

Charlotte Flair, who shares a close real-life relationship with Hogan, also posted an emotional message on X (fka Twitter), noting that the legend was there for her when she nearly lost her dad, Ric Flair, a few years ago. The Queen also sent condolences to Hulk Hogan's children, Nick and Brooke.

When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan. My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke. Rest in peace, brother," she wrote.

Hogan is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and was also widely popular among the fans. He played a major role in making pro wrestling mainstream. He was last seen on WWE programming on RAW's Netflix debut.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
