Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message following WWE Evolution

Charlotte Flair had a fantastic showing at WWE Evolution, although she did not win her match. She recently sent a message to her fans on social media following the all-women's premium live event.

Charlotte had teamed up with Alexa Bliss, albeit unwillingly, to participate in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Fatal Four-Way at Evolution. However, they were not successful in the match despite their best efforts. Despite the loss, it appears that Charlotte's spirit has not been broken, judging by the message she sent fans on social media later on.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion stated:

"ps I hope YOU feel BEAUTIFUL today .🫶"

It remains to be seen what's next for the winners of the match at Evolution, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Konnan recently spoke about Charlotte Flair's future in WWE

While Charlotte had a rather heel-ish return to the company, with fans booing her at times. According to Konnan, the creative team has been trying to change all of that with their recent booking decisions.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Konnan talked about how The Queen is probably not pleased with being viewed as a heel. According to the veteran, Charlotte's alliance with Alexa Bliss is an attempt to turn the public opinion.

"So, let me tell you why I think they did that - because they want to turn Flair babyface. I don't think she liked the boos, and as a shoot, Alexa is over, and she's probably the only interesting character in this," Konnan said. (From 07:49 to 08:08)

With Charlotte and Alexa Bliss suffering defeat at Evolution, fans are anxious to see what comes next for the two stars. As of now, it remains to be seen what the creative team will cook up for The Queen in the future.

