  Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message following WWE Evolution

Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message following WWE Evolution

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 16, 2025 05:01 GMT
What is next for Charlotte Flair? (via WWE.com)
What's next for Charlotte Flair? (Image via WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair had a fantastic showing at WWE Evolution, although she did not win her match. She recently sent a message to her fans on social media following the all-women's premium live event.

Charlotte had teamed up with Alexa Bliss, albeit unwillingly, to participate in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Fatal Four-Way at Evolution. However, they were not successful in the match despite their best efforts. Despite the loss, it appears that Charlotte's spirit has not been broken, judging by the message she sent fans on social media later on.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion stated:

"ps I hope YOU feel BEAUTIFUL today .🫶"
Check out the full post here:

It remains to be seen what's next for the winners of the match at Evolution, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Konnan recently spoke about Charlotte Flair's future in WWE

While Charlotte had a rather heel-ish return to the company, with fans booing her at times. According to Konnan, the creative team has been trying to change all of that with their recent booking decisions.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Konnan talked about how The Queen is probably not pleased with being viewed as a heel. According to the veteran, Charlotte's alliance with Alexa Bliss is an attempt to turn the public opinion.

"So, let me tell you why I think they did that - because they want to turn Flair babyface. I don't think she liked the boos, and as a shoot, Alexa is over, and she's probably the only interesting character in this," Konnan said. (From 07:49 to 08:08)
With Charlotte and Alexa Bliss suffering defeat at Evolution, fans are anxious to see what comes next for the two stars. As of now, it remains to be seen what the creative team will cook up for The Queen in the future.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Edited by Harish Raj S
