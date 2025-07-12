WWE created a new team with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, says veteran, for one major reason

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair changed the landscape of WWE SmackDown when the management booked them in a tag team match, where they officially became a new team. Meanwhile, Konnan thinks there's a major reason behind the new pairing.

After WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Charlotte Flair started a new storyline when she crossed paths with Alexa Bliss on Friday Night SmackDown. The two stars have often been on opposite sides, and this was the first time that Bliss and Flair became an actual tag team in WWE.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Konnan reviewed the Triple Threat Tag Team match from the blue brand and stated that The Queen wanted to turn babyface as she didn't like the boos. This led to the management pairing the 14-time WWE Women's Champion with The Goddess on the blue brand.

"So, let me tell you why I think they did that: because they want to turn Flair babyface. I don't think she liked the boos, and as a shoot, Alexa is over, and she's probably the only interesting character in this," Konnan said. (From 07:49 to 08:08)

Ex-WWE star thinks Charlotte Flair pushed for the idea to team up with Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair has had a rough time outside the ring, and superstars and fans have taken shots at her personal life on countless occasions. However, The Queen is no longer a heel in the Stamford-based promotion, and Vince Russo thinks there's a reason behind it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo believes the 14-time Women's Champion wanted to turn face due to the negative backlash and went to the creative team with the idea to align with Alexa Bliss, which would further cement her as a babyface star in WWE.

"I think she was getting so much heat that she really went to the office and pitched for being a babyface. Because you can tell. It's like she wants to be a babyface very badly," Russo said.

Flair and Bliss will face the Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, and two other teams in a Fatal-Four-Way tag team match for the titles at Evolution in Atlanta.

