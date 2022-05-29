Charlotte Flair sends a heartwarming message after getting married

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair sent a heartfelt message after getting married to her long-term boyfriend Andrade El Idolo.

The power couple tied the knot in Mexico on Friday after getting engaged in early 2020. Charlotte was written off WWE programming after WrestleMania Backlash where she suffered a kayfabe injury.

Taking to Twitter for the first time since getting married, Charlotte shared a beautiful picture of herself and Andrade from the wedding, thanking the AEW star for sticking with her through thick and thin. Her tweet was in Spanish, but can be translated to: "Just thanks for being with me."

"Simplemente gracias por estar conmigo."

The couple have been very vocal about their love throughout the years. Andrade getting released from WWE also had no effect on their relationship as the bond between the duo remained strong.

The couple is now off to Costa Rica for a honeymoon after which they are expected to return to their respective promotions.

Several current and former WWE stars were present at Charlotte Flair's wedding.

Charlotte and Andrade have been together since 2019 when the latter was still a part of Vince McMahon's global juggernaut.

The duo are close to many former and current WWE stars who were present at the event to shower their blessings upon the newly-weds. Among them who were spotting in the wedding pictures were: Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey Mysterio, and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax).

Ric Flair was also in attendance for the event before his last match later this month. The WWE Hall of Famer will don his wrestling boots for the last time, at the age of 73 at an independent event.

Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest female wrestlers to have stepped inside the WWE ring and her absence has left some holes in the company's women's division.

However, many up-and-coming stars have stepped up to establish themselves. While Raquel Rodriguez has taken the SmackDown brand by storm, Rhea Ripley also looks to be coming into her element on the red brand.

It'll be interesting to see how WWE books Charlotte Flair once she returns. The Queen is reportedly slated to reignite her feud with Ronda Rousey upon her return.

Edited by Genci Papraniku