Charlotte Flair sends an interesting message ahead of her WWE return at the Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair sent an interesting message ahead of her WWE return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She will be entering the 3o-woman eponymous bout and hoping to win it once again.

The Queen is a Royal Rumble (2020) winner and a multi-time World Champion. She hopes to add another 'Rumble win to her list of incredible accomplishments and go on to challenge either Tiffany Stratton or Rhea Ripley who are the WWE Women's and Women's World Champions, respectively.

On X (fka Twitter), Flair shared a video featuring herself and sent an interesting message ahead of her return at the Royal Rumble.

"Diamond in the rough is looking so sparkly," wrote Flair.

You can check out Flair's tweet below:

Flair was injured in late 2023 during a match against Asuka on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The injury also forced her to miss The Show of Shows and the entirety of last year. However, the 38-year-old will look to make a major statement heading into WrestleMania 41 season.

Bill Apter believes Charlotte Flair could've become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion

Bill Apter praised Lyra Valkyria and claimed to be massively impressed with the newly crowned WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated he was surprised to see Valkyria get the push over an already-established superstar like Charlotte Flair. He said he was taken aback but very happy for the Irish youngster, who had done a great job.

"From the day I saw her, I said this girl, she's got something special. I am surprised in a good way that they went with her and not someone who is hugely established. You know it could have been, Charlotte Flair could've come back and taken that title. But I am glad they did it with her. I think from her entrance to her work in the ring, to going back, I think she is a total professional and good luck to her," Apter said.

Flair will be joined in the Women's Royal Rumble Match by a number of other talented wrestlers including Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Naomi, among others.

