Charlotte Flair sends a message to Asuka a month after getting injured during their match

Charlotte Flair and Asuka had a heartfelt exchange on social media about a month after their singles match on SmackDown.

On the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown, Asuka took on the Queen in a singles competition. Charlotte suffered a knee injury during the match and was helped to the back by WWE personnel soon after. Later, the Stamford-based promotion announced that Charlotte had suffered an injury and would be out of action for the next nine months.

Charlotte Flair recently shared a lengthy message on Twitter. She thanked the SmackDown locker room and the WWE Universe in her tweet. Flair's tweet received a response from Asuka herself. The Queen then replied to Asuka by referring to her as her 'Empress.'

You can watch the heartfelt exchange between Charlotte Flair and Asuka below:

Charlotte Flair is best of friends with Asuka in real life

Charlotte Flair and Asuka have been arch-rivals on WWE TV over the years and have fought on various occasions. Flair has nothing but respect and admiration for The Empress of Tomorrow.

Two years ago, Flair appeared on WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. She opened up about her WrestleMania 34 encounter with Asuka, where she successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship.

"She [Asuka] had nothing to prove, I did. Well, 'cause she had wrestled all over the world, had the longest streak. Having her background from Japan and what she had done, she didn't have anything to prove, I did. I mean, I know it's maybe the wrong way to think about it because here she is coming from NXT and NXT isn't the main roster and I was the champion, but that's how I went into the match," Charlotte Flair said.

Charlotte Flair will miss almost a year due to her knee injury. She is bound to come back stronger than ever, possibly by the end of 2024.

