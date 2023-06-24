"I still have your number," Charlotte Flair tells 41-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair took a shot at her arch-rival Asuka after the events of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Charlotte recently made a return to WWE TV and challenged Asuka for her Women's Championship. The duo is set to collide on the June 30, 2023 episode of SmackDown with the coveted belt on the line.

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair took on Lacey Evans in singles competition. The Queen picked up a huge win over Evans with a Figure Eight Leg Lock. She didn't get to celebrate her win, though, as Asuka came out of nowhere and attacked her. She then shared the video of the attack on her official Twitter handle and Flair noticed it as well. Here's what Flair had to say in response to the sneak attack:

"Cheap shots and ambushes? Yeah, I still have your number 😉"

Charlotte Flair and Asuka have had quite an intriguing rivalry over the years

Charlotte's first-ever singles encounter with Asuka took place at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, contested for Flair's SmackDown Women's title. On that night, Flair defeated Asuka and ended her undefeated streak in WWE. To date, Charlotte and Asuka have competed in 12 singles matches with Flair leading at 7-5.

Last year, Flair appeared on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions and opened up about her WrestleMania 34 match against Asuka:

"She [Asuka] had nothing to prove, I did. Well, 'cause she had wrestled all over the world, had the longest streak. Having her background from Japan and what she had done, she didn't have anything to prove, I did. I mean, I know it's maybe the wrong way to think about it because here she is coming from NXT and NXT isn't the main roster and I was the champion, but that's how I went into the match," said Flair.

Flair would love to pick another big win over Asuka and take the WWE Women's title from the veteran. Charlotte has beaten Asuka on multiple occasions in the past and is confident that she will put her down once again.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will beat Asuka when they collide next week?

