"She had nothing to prove, I did" - Charlotte Flair on her long-time WWE opponent

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently revealed that Asuka had nothing to prove ahead of their match at WWE WrestleMania 34.

Asuka won the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 and chose to face then SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WWE's WrestleMania show. The Queen defeated Asuka at The Show of Shows and ended the Japanese star's undefeated streak.

During her recent appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions podcast, Charlotte Flair opened up about her high-profile match against Asuka at WrestleMania 34. The Queen felt that The Empress of Tomorrow had nothing to prove ahead of that match.

"She [Asuka] had nothing to prove, I did. Well, 'cause she had wrestled all over the world, had the longest streak. Having her background from Japan and what she had done, she didn't have anything to prove, I did. I mean, I know it's maybe the wrong way to think about it because here she is coming from NXT and NXT isn't the main roster and I was the champion, but that's how I went into the match," said Flair. [41:55 - 42:20]

The Queen also praised Asuka's in-ring ability, stating that no one is better than the Japanese star inside the squared circle.

Charlotte Flair on how Asuka helped her in WWE

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has previously disclosed the impact Asuka has had on her career and how breaking her streak helped cement her legacy in the company.

"I don't think I've ever had the opportunity to say this but I really believe, when I beat Asuka when she had the [unbeaten] streak, she really cemented my legacy," said Flair.

Flair and Asuka have faced each other several times in WWE since their clash at WrestleMania in 2018, including a triple threat match at last year's WrestleMania Backlash show.

Charlotte is currently off WWE programming after losing her SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. Meanwhile, Asuka returned to the promotion after WrestleMania earlier this year following a layoff with injury. She is currently teaming up with Alexa Bliss to vie for the vacant Women's Tag Team Titles.

