Charlotte Flair sends message to WWE star who recently returned after 396 days: "My guuurl"

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to send a message to a popular SmackDown name. The star who returned to the Stamford-based promotion's programming after 396 days is none other than Kiana James.Kiana James got injured on the June 17, 2024 edition of Monday Night RAW, where she locked horns with IYO SKY and Zelina Vega in the Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match. After more than a year-long hiatus, James returned to WWE TV on the July 19, 2025, edition of SmackDown, where she was spotted with Giulia. Since then, the two stars have formed an alliance. Kiana is now the Women's United States Champion's manager.Charlotte Flair recently took to X/Twitter to upload a workout picture with Kiana James. In her post's caption, The Queen sent a two-word message, referring to James as 'her girl.'&quot;My guuurl @kianajames_wwe [two diamond emojis],&quot; she wrote.Check out her post below:Bully Ray believes WWE should keep Charlotte Flair away from the Women's ChampionshipDuring a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that he believed WWE shouldn't book Charlotte Flair to compete for the Women's Championship for a while and should instead focus on building The Queen's current character.Ray added that the right time to bring Flair into the singles title picture was when fans would start calling for her to go up against an &quot;unstoppable&quot; champion.&quot;It's time to keep Charlotte Flair away from the [Women's] Championship for a while. And when will the time be right for Charlotte to be back in the championship picture? When the fans start clamoring for Charlotte. When you find a woman that is so unstoppable that nobody can overcome that you got to pick up the bat phone and call Charlotte Flair,&quot; Ray added.Charlotte Flair is currently enjoying her time as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Alexa Bliss. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Queen's and Little Miss Bliss' team's future.