Charlotte Flair sends a one-word message to Jade Cargill after her WrestleMania debut

This past weekend, Jade Cargill made her WrestleMania debut. On Night One of WrestleMania 40, she teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi.

The trio informally known as The Big Three defeated Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane). Cargill secured the victory for her team, making a massive statement at The Show of Shows.

On Instagram, the former AEW star reflected on her WrestleMania debut, which caught the attention of Charlotte Flair. The Queen sent a one-word message.

"Bish!" wrote Flair.

Check out a screengrab of Flair's Instagram comment below.

In 2023, Cargill inked a deal with WWE after a remarkable run in AEW. She made her in-ring debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match before signing with SmackDown.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 40, Cargill competed in her first WWE singles match, quickly defeating Chelsea Green.

Jade Cargill expressed her interest in facing Rhea Ripley

Jade Cargill wants to face Rhea Ripley and win the Women's World Championship.

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, Ripley successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch. The Eradicator won the gold last year at The Show of Shows, dethroning Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The tite was later replaced by the Women's World Championship.

On the Busted Open podcast, the former AEW star said a potential match between her and Ripley would be talked about for years.

"Rhea Ripley right now because I know one thing about holding the belt for a very long time. We're very strong women. We go out there and we step on people for a living. And I know that'll be a marquee match that everybody will want to see, that they'll buy tickets months in advance and they'll be raving about it for years."

Following Jade Cargill's win at WrestleMania and on the RAW after The Showcase of the Immortals, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the former AEW TBS Champion.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is currently sidelined with an injury she suffered in late 2023.

