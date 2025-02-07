Charlotte Flair sends a one-word message to WWE Hall of Famer after his Royal Rumble-related message

Charlotte Flair sent a one-word message to WWE Hall of Famer and current Superstar, Rey Mysterio. Flair made her highly anticipated WWE return during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Flair had been absent since December 2023 after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka on SmackDown. She entered the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match at number 27, eliminating four superstars within 15 minutes to win her second Rumble.

On Instagram, Mysterio congratulated Flair and Jey for winning the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble Matches, respectively. Mysterio's post caught Flair's attention, as The Queen responded with a one-word message to thank the Hall of Famer and his wife.

"TQM @619iamlucha y @619reyna," wrote Flair.

Check out a screengrab of Flair's Instagram comment:

Thunder Rosa spoke highly of Charlotte Flair

Thunder Rosa praised Charlotte Flair after she won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, highlighting her work in NXT. The former AEW Women's Champion claimed Flair didn't become an "overnight success".

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Rosa said:

"Guys, she put her time in NXT. It wasn't like an overnight success. She's put time in, and she made mistakes in the ring. But at the end of the day, she's a great wrestler, and just look at her. She's a part of the business on top of being Ric Flair's daughter. If you don't like it, she's not going anywhere. She said it."

Charlotte Flair addressed the WWE Universe on the RAW after the Royal Rumble. However, she received a rather hostile reception from the WWE Universe before being interrupted by Rhea Ripley. The reigning WWE Women's World Champion asked Flair to pick her for WrestleMania 41.

The following night on NXT, Flair appeared on NXT, confronting the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Giulia. Flair will appear on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown to confront the Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

