Charlotte Flair sends a three-word message to Andrade after his match on WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair sent a message to her husband Andrade following his victory on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The former United States Champion was originally scheduled to collide with Ivar of The Viking Raiders, but the latter was replaced with IMPERIUM's Giovanni Vinci since he was not medically cleared to compete. El Idolo won the match via pinfall after hitting his new finishing move.

Not long after the match, Charlotte Flair took to X to send a message to Andrade, telling him to keep showing the world who he is and what he can do.

"Keep showing them," she wrote.

During a backstage segment on WWE RAW, El Idolo was asked about his match against Giovanni Vinci. He praised the latter and stated that he's waiting for what will happen after WrestleMania XL.

“First, he was a good opponent. Vinci is amazing. But I’m just getting started in WWE. I am waiting for what happens after WrestleMania," he said. (H/T Fightful)

He was also asked about the nature of his relationship with Dominik Mysterio. He responded by stating:

“Tranquila. Take it easy. You need to wait, and everybody needs to wait."

It'll be interesting to see what the company has planned for the RAW Superstar.

